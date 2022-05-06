Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Here are five stories we want to share:

Video captures possible new calf in southern resident killer whale pod near Oregon

The Guide’s Forecast posted the video by John Goodell on YouTube this week. It was filmed on April 28 in waters near Pacific City, roughly two hours’ drive southwest from Portland.

The Washington-based Center for Whale Research said Monday it appears to show “a very young calf associating with K20,” and is the first “viable baby” born into K Pod since 2011.

Summerland woman becomes $1 million richer over morning coffee

Lindalie Dansereau usually checks her lottery tickets while enjoying a coffee, and the habit made one recent cup of joe particularly rich, according to the BC Lottery Corporation.

The Summerland, B.C. resident was mid-cup when she realized she’d won $1 million in the April 6 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Hop-on, hop-off trolley wine tours set to launch in Penticton, B.C.

Two trolleys will begin cruising along the Naramata Bench this weekend. Grape Savvy Wine Tours is offering the Okanagan Valley’s first hop-on-hop-off ride service.

Trolley tours will run on a predetermined route from Penticton to Naramata. So far, there are 12 pick-up points including Township 7 Vineyards, Da Silva VineYards and Maple Leaf Spirits.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be a pioneer in Okanagan tourism and really bring forth a new generation of wine tours onto the Naramata Bench,” said Grape Savvy Trolley Co. owner Savannah Swaisland.

‘Every day she’s getting stronger’: Very rare hairless goat born on B.C. farm

The owners of a ranch on Vancouver Island have a new and very rare houseguest.

Precious the goat was born at the Maple Heart Ranch on Friday but was immediately rejected by her mother because she is completely hairless.

Owner Conny Rohr said they were shocked to see the hairless bundle emerge.

“(My partner) said, ‘Oh she’s naked, she has no fur!” Rohr exclaimed.

When it was obvious the mother goat was not going to help raise her kid, the couple stepped in.

Stolen 1979 Wayne Gretzky rookie card returned to B.C. fan

A B.C. hockey fan has been reunited with his copy of the 1979 Wayne Gretzky rookie card, several years after it was stolen from his home.

In 2015, Ian Moore’s prized 1979 Great One rookie card was stolen from his home on Byland Road in West Kelowna.

Years went by and it seemed like Moore would never be reunited with the card, which has fetched some collectors millions of dollars. The RCMP caught a thief that turned it all around.