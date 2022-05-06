Menu

Canada

Ontario party leaders to make announcements Friday on housing, education

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2022 6:35 am
Two semi detached homes at 248 and 250 Seaton St. Toronto, Ont. which have both been sold, are photographed on April 15, 2021. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail.

Housing and education are expected to feature prominently on the third official day of Ontario’s election campaign.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is set to discuss her party’s housing platform in Burlington, Ont., this morning before discussing health care in Brampton, Ont., in the afternoon.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca will share details of his party’s education platform in Kitchener, Ont., this morning.

Trending Stories

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is due to make an unspecified announcement in Bowmanville, Ont.

Read more: 41% of Ontario voters say Ford would make best premier, other leaders lag behind: Ipsos poll

Leaders of the three main political parties are set to start their days outside Toronto after launching their campaigns with a heavy focus on the province’s largest city.

All three have also set aside time to speak with Ontario’s Big City Mayors Caucus.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
