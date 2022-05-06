Menu

Entertainment

The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 953: Using music as a weapon

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted May 6, 2022 9:00 am
Music is one of the greatest gifts the universe has bestowed upon humanity. It provides so much joy, comfort, inspiration, enjoyment, and motivation. It’s used in rituals and worship. And it allows us to communicate when words fail us. Every culture this planet has ever known has had music. An existence without it? Inconceivable.

But like everything in this life, even the best things can be perverted and corrupted for malevolent purposes. And that includes music.

It can be something as simple as your brother or sister annoying you by playing their awful music at high volume. Or music can be used as a weapon, a tool of war, a form of intimidation, and an instrument of torture, designed to inflict pain and distress.

To be fair, it can also be used as gentle, non-lethal manipulation or retaliation against some kind of incursion or attack. No bullets may be fired, but a point will be made.

This use of music is almost as old as music itself. And this history isn’t pretty. Welcome to the story of using music as a weapon.

Songs heard on this show:

  • Drowning Pool, Bodies
  • Hugh Marsh, Rules are Made to be Broken
  • Clash, I Fought the Law
  • Metallica, Enter Sandman
  • Eminem, The Real Slim Shady
  • Skinny Puppy, Dig It
  • Massive Attack, Angel

Here’s your playlist from Eric Wilhite. https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7Mr5eFUO0XPrT13LNsFVPt?si=8l9g2nwOSHeYEku2fCSQxQ

