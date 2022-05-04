Gas prices in Okanagan jump to nearly $2 a litre

Drivers right across B.C., including the Okanagan, are again feeling more pain at the pumps.
Some gas stations in Kelowna are now selling fuel at $1.959 a litre, up more than 10 cents a litre from the start of the week, though some were selling at $1.889 on Wednesday.
One gas expert told Global News the latest price jump comes from a number of factors, including a lack of domestic supply, the federal carbon tax, and, of course, the ongoing war in Ukraine.
“A lot of gas stations were holding in the $1.83 to $1.88 range over the past couple of weeks,” said Dan McTeague, president of Canadians For Affordable Energy.
“That’s all changing now. Many of them are electing to move from $1.93 to $1.95. That’s because it’s costing every gas station, whether in Kelowna or Kamloops — anywhere in the Okanagan, about a $1. 81 just to buy your fuel.”
To compound matters, McTeague says once the annual summer demand kicks in, Okanagan residents could see prices hovering around $2.10 a litre.
On Wednesday in Penticton, one website dedicated to tracking gas prices showed fuel selling between $1.839 and $1.959 a litre.
Further south, Oliver had prices between $.1839 and $1.879, while Osoyoos was between $1.859 and $1.879. Grand Forks was mainly listed at $1.959.
In the North Okanagan, most Vernon stations were posted as having prices of $1.889 a litre. In the Shuswap, prices ranged from $1.799 to $1.899, with prices in Revelstoke mostly listed at $1.999.
Elsewhere in B.C., Kamloops prices varied from $1.829 to $1.959, with Vancouver having prices of $2.099 to $2.119.
