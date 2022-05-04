Gas prices in Okanagan jump to nearly $2 a litre

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers right across B.C., including the Okanagan, are again feeling more pain at the pumps.

Some gas stations in Kelowna are now selling fuel at $1.959 a litre, up more than 10 cents a litre from the start of the week, though some were selling at $1.889 on Wednesday.

One gas expert told Global News the latest price jump comes from a number of factors, including a lack of domestic supply, the federal carbon tax, and, of course, the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“A lot of gas stations were holding in the $1.83 to $1.88 range over the past couple of weeks,” said Dan McTeague, president of Canadians For Affordable Energy.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s all changing now. Many of them are electing to move from $1.93 to $1.95. That’s because it’s costing every gas station, whether in Kelowna or Kamloops — anywhere in the Okanagan, about a $1. 81 just to buy your fuel.”

To compound matters, McTeague says once the annual summer demand kicks in, Okanagan residents could see prices hovering around $2.10 a litre.

1:50 Vancouver company converts gas vehicles to EV’s Vancouver company converts gas vehicles to EV’s

On Wednesday in Penticton, one website dedicated to tracking gas prices showed fuel selling between $1.839 and $1.959 a litre.

Further south, Oliver had prices between $.1839 and $1.879, while Osoyoos was between $1.859 and $1.879. Grand Forks was mainly listed at $1.959.

In the North Okanagan, most Vernon stations were posted as having prices of $1.889 a litre. In the Shuswap, prices ranged from $1.799 to $1.899, with prices in Revelstoke mostly listed at $1.999.

Story continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in B.C., Kamloops prices varied from $1.829 to $1.959, with Vancouver having prices of $2.099 to $2.119.

1:37 Truck drivers struggle with high cost of fuel Truck drivers struggle with high cost of fuel – Apr 27, 2022