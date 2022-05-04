Menu

Crime

Spruce Grove man charged with 1st-degree murder in Leduc County man’s death

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 10:26 am
stavon allen View image in full screen
Stavon Maurice Allen, 38, of Spruce Grove, Alta., is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Leduc County man. RCMP

A 38-year-old Spruce Grove man has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to a homicide in late April.

On April 28, Parkland County RCMP, with assistance from the Edmonton Police Service helicopter, located an abandoned vehicle south of Township Road 505 and Range Road 275. The area is located just west of Devon, in Parkland County.

Police located a dead man inside the vehicle. He has since been identified by the RCMP as a 45-year-old Leduc County resident, but his name has not been released, nor has the cause of his death.

A warrant for the arrest of 38-year-old Stavon Maurice Allen was issued days later. On May 1, police said Allen was arrested without incident.

In an update Wednesday morning, RCMP said Allen has been charged with first-degree murder.

Allen remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on Wednesday.

