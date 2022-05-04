Ontario Election 2022: Where the leaders are on Wed. May 4

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Wednesday, May 4:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Brampton: Makes an announcement. 9:30 a.m.

Toronto: Hosts a rally. 7 p.m., 650 Dixon Road.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Toronto: Kicks off 2022 Ontario Election campaign. 8:20 a.m., Queen’s Park.

Mississauga: Holds writ drop media availability. 9:30 a.m., 855 Matheson Blvd. E, Unit 2.

Pickering: Meets volunteers at Pickering-Uxbridge campaign office. 12 p.m., 2068 Liverpool Rd.

Toronto: Meets volunteers at Scarborough Centre Campaign Office. 1:15 p.m., 2923 Lawrence Ave. E.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca:

Toronto:Makes a major platform announcement. 9 a.m., Wedgewood Park.

Oakville: Meets with business owners and families. 11:45 a.m., 298 Kerr St.

Hamilton: Participates in a meet and greet with supporters. 6 p.m., 625 Greenhill Ave.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner

Toronto: Leaves from Ontario Greens office headquarters in the official campaign electric vehicles and heads to launch rally. 7:20 a.m., Ontario Greens HQ office.

Toronto: Attends official Ontario Greens campaign launch rally. 8 a.m., 201 Harbord St.

Toronto: Attends rally and canvasses in University-Rosedale. 9 a.m. 499 Bloor St. W.

Toronto: Attends rally in Beaches-East York. 12 p.m., 1821 Queen Street East, Unit #5.

Orangeville: Attends Rally in Dufferin-Caledon. 4 p.m., 52 Broadway Ave.

Guelph: Holds campaign kick-off rally. 7 p.m., 265 Edinburgh Rd S.