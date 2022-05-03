Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Round 2 playoff series set, Hamilton Bulldogs host Mississauga Thursday night

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted May 3, 2022 2:17 pm

After dispatching the Peterborough Petes in the opening round of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs, the Hamilton Bulldogs will face off against a team that is closer to home in Round 2.

The Bulldogs will launch into their second-round series Thursday night at home against the Mississauga Steelheads.

Hamilton outscored Peterborough 24-9 in sweeping aside the Petes in four games while Mississauga needed six games to oust the Barrie Colts in Round 1.

Click to play video: 'Guy Lafleur funeral: Larry Robinson remembers former teammate’s love for hockey, life' Guy Lafleur funeral: Larry Robinson remembers former teammate’s love for hockey, life
Guy Lafleur funeral: Larry Robinson remembers former teammate’s love for hockey, life

In their eight-game, regular-season series, the Bulldogs won five of their eight meetings against the Steelheads, including their last four contests, and outscored their GTA rivals 19-16.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Game 2 of the series will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at FirstOntario Centre before the best-of-seven set switches to Mississauga for Games 3 and 4 on May 10 and 13.

Hamilton Bulldogs vs. Mississauga Steelheads

Game 1, Thurs., May 5 at Hamilton, 7:00pm
Game 2, Sun., May 8 at Hamilton , 2:00pm
Game 3, Tues., May 10 at Mississauga, 7:00pm
Game 4, Fri., May 13 at Mississauga, 7:00pm
Game 5, Sun., May 15 at Hamilton, 2:00pm*
Game 6, Tues., May 17 at Mississauga, 7:00pm*
Game 7, Wed., May 18 at Hamilton, 7:00pm*

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton news tagOHL tagOntario Hockey League tagHamilton Bulldogs tagmississauga steelheads tagOHL playoffs tagBulldogs hockey tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers