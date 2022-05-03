Round 2 playoff series set, Hamilton Bulldogs host Mississauga Thursday night

Send this page to someone via email

After dispatching the Peterborough Petes in the opening round of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs, the Hamilton Bulldogs will face off against a team that is closer to home in Round 2.

The Bulldogs will launch into their second-round series Thursday night at home against the Mississauga Steelheads.

Hamilton outscored Peterborough 24-9 in sweeping aside the Petes in four games while Mississauga needed six games to oust the Barrie Colts in Round 1.

In their eight-game, regular-season series, the Bulldogs won five of their eight meetings against the Steelheads, including their last four contests, and outscored their GTA rivals 19-16.

Game 2 of the series will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at FirstOntario Centre before the best-of-seven set switches to Mississauga for Games 3 and 4 on May 10 and 13.

Hamilton Bulldogs vs. Mississauga Steelheads

Game 1, Thurs., May 5 at Hamilton, 7:00pm

Game 2, Sun., May 8 at Hamilton , 2:00pm

Game 3, Tues., May 10 at Mississauga, 7:00pm

Game 4, Fri., May 13 at Mississauga, 7:00pm

Game 5, Sun., May 15 at Hamilton, 2:00pm*

Game 6, Tues., May 17 at Mississauga, 7:00pm*

Game 7, Wed., May 18 at Hamilton, 7:00pm*