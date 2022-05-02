Halifax police search for 2 adults seen leaving scene of school arson

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Halifax are investigating an arson at a school over the weekend that caused extensive damage.

Halifax Regional Police and firefighters were called to Bedford South School located on Oceanview Drive on Sunday evening.

“Suspect(s) broke a window and set a fire inside one of the offices causing extensive damage,” police said in a release.

Investigators are hoping to speak to a man and woman who were seen leaving the area at the time of the incident. They’re described as being white and in their 40s.

Police are also looking for any video from the area.