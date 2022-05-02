Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police search for 2 adults seen leaving scene of school arson

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 3:41 pm
Police in Halifax are investigating an arson at a school over the weekend that caused extensive damage. View image in full screen
Police in Halifax are investigating an arson at a school over the weekend that caused extensive damage. Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax

Police in Halifax are investigating an arson at a school over the weekend that caused extensive damage.

Halifax Regional Police and firefighters were called to Bedford South School located on Oceanview Drive on Sunday evening.

Read more: Suspicious fire at restaurant in Cap Pele, N.B. under investigation by RCMP

“Suspect(s) broke a window and set a fire inside one of the offices causing extensive damage,” police said in a release.

Trending Stories

Investigators are hoping to speak to a man and woman who were seen leaving the area at the time of the incident. They’re described as being white and in their 40s.

Police are also looking for any video from the area.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Arson tagarson investigation tagBedford South School tagarson Bedford South School tagBedford arson tagBedford South School arson tagHalifax regional police arson tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers