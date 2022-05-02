Police investigating after shots fired at Pickering home, no injuries reported

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say they are investigating after a home was shot at in Pickering on Saturday night.

Officers responded to reports for the sound of gunshots heard in the area of Liatris and Misthollow drives, near Brock and Rossland roads, at around 10 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived they found signs that there had been gunfire in the area.

There were also multiple bullet holes at a residence, which was occupied at the time, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators said there is no suspect description but police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with video to come forward.

