Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

84-unit townhouse development proposed for Penticton, B.C.

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted May 1, 2022 6:23 pm
David Kampe estate site View image in full screen
The old David Kampe estate site is located at 435 Green Avenue West in Penticton, B.C. Google Maps

Penticton, B.C., city council will hear a new proposal for the old David Kampe estate site.

The new applicant is proposing an 84-unit strata townhouse development at 435 Green Avenue West, consisting of 44 two-bedroom units and 40 three-bedroom units split into 10 buildings ranging in height from two to three stories.

A previous proposal of one four-storey building and one six-storey building totalling 130 apartment units by a different developer was denied by council based on concerns from area residents about density and height.

Read more: City of Penticton considering zoning changes to preserve historic neighbourhoods

“The applicant has heard the feedback from the community about the earlier proposal and has put forward a plan that provides much-needed housing while reducing the potential impacts felt by area residents,” said City of Penticton Planning and Licensing manager Audrey Tanguay in the press release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The proposed townhouse development features lower buildings which create a transition in scale and density within the existing area.”

The city said the proposal requires an amendment to the Official Community Plan from Detached Residential to Ground Oriented Residential.

A rezoning application has also been submitted to change the zoning from R2 (Small Lot Residential) to RM2 (Low-Density Multiple Housing).

City staff also recommended that council give first to the OCP and rezoning prior to community engagement.

Click to play video: 'Fate of controversial Lakeshore development to be decided by Penticton council' Fate of controversial Lakeshore development to be decided by Penticton council
Fate of controversial Lakeshore development to be decided by Penticton council – Jan 17, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
penticton tagsouth okanagan tagpenticton city council tagPenticton development tagDavid Kampe estate site tagGreen Avenue West tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers