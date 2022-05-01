84-unit townhouse development proposed for Penticton, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Penticton, B.C., city council will hear a new proposal for the old David Kampe estate site.

The new applicant is proposing an 84-unit strata townhouse development at 435 Green Avenue West, consisting of 44 two-bedroom units and 40 three-bedroom units split into 10 buildings ranging in height from two to three stories.

A previous proposal of one four-storey building and one six-storey building totalling 130 apartment units by a different developer was denied by council based on concerns from area residents about density and height.

“The applicant has heard the feedback from the community about the earlier proposal and has put forward a plan that provides much-needed housing while reducing the potential impacts felt by area residents,” said City of Penticton Planning and Licensing manager Audrey Tanguay in the press release.

“The proposed townhouse development features lower buildings which create a transition in scale and density within the existing area.”

The city said the proposal requires an amendment to the Official Community Plan from Detached Residential to Ground Oriented Residential.

A rezoning application has also been submitted to change the zoning from R2 (Small Lot Residential) to RM2 (Low-Density Multiple Housing).

City staff also recommended that council give first to the OCP and rezoning prior to community engagement.

