Edmonton police seek suspect after man stabbed while trying to stop theft

Police are asking the public for tips as they try to track down a suspect in a north Edmonton stabbing in which investigators believe a Good Samaritan was the victim.

Officers were called about an assault involving a weapon at 126 Street and 152 Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday night. When they arrived at the scene, police said they found a 34-year-old man who appeared to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

“The investigation revealed that the victim was a witness to a theft nearby and tried to intervene and stop the two suspects — a male and a female,” police said in a news release issued Friday.

A police spokesperson told Global News that the victim was stabbed during the encounter after which the male suspect fled the scene. They did not say if the female suspect also fled or whether she is in police custody.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital and was in stable condition as of late Friday afternoon.

Photos of the male suspect police are looking for can be viewed below. Police said he was wearing a black baseball hat backwards, a dark, red-hooded jacket with a white and black logo on the back, a white T-shirt and white running shoes.

Police are asking the public for tips as they try to track down a suspect in a north Edmonton stabbing in which investigators believe a Good Samaritan was the victim. Supplied by EPS

Anyone with information about the suspect or the assault itself is asked to call the police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

