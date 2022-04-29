Oshawa food bank target of break-in: police

Send this page to someone via email

A large van, electronics, and various supplies were stolen during a break-in at a food bank in Oshawa, police say.

Durham Regional Police said in a news release that at around 6 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a food bank warehouse on Marwood Drive for a break-and-enter that happened overnight.

Police said one or more suspects gained entry to the facility and then stole items.

At around 11:30 that morning, an officer on a general patrol located the stolen van in the area of Trulls Road and Highway 2 in Courtice, police said.

The officer attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle fled and the pursuit was called off “out of a concern for public safety,” the statement said.

Police said they’re now looking for an unknown number of suspects.

They described the driver of the stolen vehicle as a man, 30 to 40 years old, who was wearing a green and yellow toque.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2740 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.