Canada

Roseneath man earns $100,000 in lottery draw: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 2:21 pm
A Roseneath, Ont., man won $100,000 in a Lotto 6/49 draw on March 26, 2022. View image in full screen
A Roseneath, Ont., man won $100,000 in a Lotto 6/49 draw on March 26, 2022. OLG

A construction worker will get a big boost to his home building plans thanks to a $100,000 lottery win.

According to the OLG, Tyler Hynes, 30, of Roseneath, Ont., won the $100,000 guaranteed prize in the March 26 Lotto 6/49 draw. A super draw was held on that day with 10 guaranteed prize draws of $100,000 in addition to the main jackpot and $1-million guaranteed prize.

The construction industry worker says he has been a regular lottery player for the past year.

“I didn’t realize I had won until I logged into my OLG account to purchase my next tickets,” he said. “I saw a notification that said, ‘You’re a winner’ and when I clicked on it, I didn’t believe it. I went straight to my email and then saw an email saying, ‘You have big news from Lotto 6/49.'”

Hynes says his mother was astounded when he shared the news.

“She was ecstatic for me,” he said. “Luckily it was a slow day at work because my win was all I could think about. I refreshed my email every two hours for a week to make sure it was real.”

Hynes plans to invest his winnings in a house he is currently building, calling the money a significant help.

