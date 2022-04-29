Police looking for driver after single-vehicle crash in Breslau

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking for the driver of a Buick car after a one-vehicle crash in Breslau early Friday morning.

According to police, emergency services were called to the area near Hopewell Creek and Ebycrest roads at around 2 a.m. for reports of the collision.

Police say the Buick was westbound on Hopewell Creek Road when the driver appeared to have lost control of the vehicle at the curve. The car left the road before it hit a hydro pole and rolled over.

They say the driver then took off on foot.

Police are asking anyone who saw the crash or has video footage of the incident (and has not spoken to officers already) to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.