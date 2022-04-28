Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Warm start to May

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 3:26 pm
There is a chance of showers sliding in on Saturday. View image in full screen
There is a chance of showers sliding in on Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

After a sunny Thursday morning, a few clouds will pop up in the afternoon with a slight chance of a sprinkle as temperatures climb into the mid-teens.

The mercury will cool to the freezing mark on Thursday night before rebounding to a high of around 16 C on Friday afternoon as clouds build back in.

There is a chance of showers popping up Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
There is a chance of showers popping up Friday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

A chance of showers is expected to finish the month of April on Saturday, as a system swings south of the area, along with an afternoon high in the mid-teens.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A mix of sun and cloud returns to kickoff May on Sunday, as the valley warms into the low 20s late in the day.

The risk of rain returns on Monday, along with daytime highs in the mid-teens before 20-degree heat hits mid-week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

