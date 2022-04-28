Okanagan weather: Warm start to May

Send this page to someone via email

After a sunny Thursday morning, a few clouds will pop up in the afternoon with a slight chance of a sprinkle as temperatures climb into the mid-teens.

The mercury will cool to the freezing mark on Thursday night before rebounding to a high of around 16 C on Friday afternoon as clouds build back in.

A chance of showers is expected to finish the month of April on Saturday, as a system swings south of the area, along with an afternoon high in the mid-teens.

A mix of sun and cloud returns to kickoff May on Sunday, as the valley warms into the low 20s late in the day.

The risk of rain returns on Monday, along with daytime highs in the mid-teens before 20-degree heat hits mid-week.

