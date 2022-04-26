Menu

Canada

Ontario NDP vows to reverse election finance changes to boost government integrity

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 26, 2022 1:27 pm
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath makes an announcement during a rally in Toronto, on Sunday, April 3, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath makes an announcement during a rally in Toronto, on Sunday, April 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario’s New Democrats say they’ll scrap changes to election finance rules and reform lobbyist registration as part of a broader effort to boost government integrity if elected in June.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says that if her party forms government, it will reverse the Progressive Conservatives’ move to double the political contribution limit to $3,200, and restore a requirement that people affirm they are giving their own personal funds.

The annual contribution limit was raised last spring through legislation that amended parts of Ontario’s Election Act and Election Finances Act.

The New Democrats say they will also enact tougher lobbying laws and increase transparency, making it so that every meeting with lobbyists will be publicly reported.

The party is also pledging to amend the government appointment process so that an all-party committee reviews every appointee, and says the chairs of public boards won’t be allowed to engage in partisan activity.

The measures are part of the party’s election platform, which also includes accelerated pharmacare and hiring tens of thousands of health and education workers.

Horwath has said full costing details on the party’s blueprint for Ontario will be presented during the upcoming election campaign.

Andrea Horwath tagOntario Election tagontario ndp tagOntario election 2022 tag2022 Ontario election tagOntario 2022 Election tag

