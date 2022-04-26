Toronto police officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic

Toronto police say one of its officers was struck by a vehicle after directing traffic in the city’s north end.
Police said the incident occurred Monday evening at around 6:52 p.m. in the area of Finch Avenue East & Signet Drive.
The officer was taken to hospital after being injured, police said.
The driver did remain at the scene.
Police have not yet said if any charges will be laid.
Traffic Services is investigating and the intersection was closed.
