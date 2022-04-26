Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto police officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 6:58 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say one of its officers was struck by a vehicle after directing traffic in the city’s north end.

Police said the incident occurred Monday evening at around 6:52 p.m. in the area of Finch Avenue East & Signet Drive.

The officer was taken to hospital after being injured, police said.

The driver did remain at the scene.

Read more: Man stole $400 from woman, maced and punched her: Toronto police

Police have not yet said if any charges will be laid.

Trending Stories

Traffic Services is investigating and the intersection was closed.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto tagFinch Avenue tagToronto Police Officer tagDirecting Traffic tagSignet Drive tagToronto police offer hit by car tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers