Windsor, Ont. police searching for suspect in bowling alley shooting

Police in Windsor, Ont., are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection with a shooting that took place at a bowling alley.

Around 1 a.m. on April 9, officers were called to a bowling alley in the 10000 block of Tecumseh Road East where a large group of people was reportedly fighting.

Police say shots were reportedly fired and five people, all adult men, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials have identified and located three suspects since the shooting, and also arrested two people for accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

Police are now searching for a fourth suspect, who will be facing several charges including five counts of attempted murder, police say.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Fernando Anthony Ratcliffe of no fixed address.

WINDSOR POLICE SERVICE NEWS RELEASE ***UPDATE*** Bowling Alley Shooting – Outstanding Suspect Wantedhttps://t.co/6V8wnoyeGn Call us or @CStoppers with any information. Suspect considered ARMED & DANGEROUS. Call 9-1-1 immediately if seen. pic.twitter.com/DYG2ub7MCc — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) April 19, 2022

Ratcliffe is described as a Hispanic man, between five foot two and five foot five and weighing between 150 to 170 pounds.

He has “Ratcliffe” tattooed on his right forearm and was last seen wearing a yellow or brown coat with black sleeves, a grey hooded sweater underneath, a black facemask and a blue baseball hat with white “L.A.” lettering.

Police warn that Ratcliffe may be armed and is dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).

At the time of the shooting, it was believed there were around 20 to 25 people in the area.

Police believe the fight started inside the bowling alley earlier in the night and that the shooting was targeted. However, at least one of the people shot was a bystander leaving the bowling alley, having had no involvement in the earlier altercation.