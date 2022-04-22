Leafs forwards Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford fined

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

NEW YORK – Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Wayne Simmonds and Kyle Clifford have been fined for their actions during the third period of Thursday’s 8-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Simmonds was punished for charging Mikhail Sergachev, while Clifford was dinged for high-sticking Corey Perry.

The fines totaling a combined US$4,750 — the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement — go to the players’ emergency assistance fund.

Story continues below advertisement

The Leafs, who are all but assured of finishing second in the Atlantic Division with four games left on the schedule, were 11-1-1 prior to Thursday’s demolition at the hands of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

Toronto visits the league-leading Florida Panthers on Saturday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2022.