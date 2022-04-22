SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Leafs forwards Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford fined

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2022 4:35 pm

NEW YORK – Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Wayne Simmonds and Kyle Clifford have been fined for their actions during the third period of Thursday’s 8-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Simmonds was punished for charging Mikhail Sergachev, while Clifford was dinged for high-sticking Corey Perry.

The fines totaling a combined US$4,750 — the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement — go to the players’ emergency assistance fund.

The Leafs, who are all but assured of finishing second in the Atlantic Division with four games left on the schedule, were 11-1-1 prior to Thursday’s demolition at the hands of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

Toronto visits the league-leading Florida Panthers on Saturday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
