Okanagan weather: April showers finish off the month

Cloud, rain and cooler temperatures will usher out April in the Okanagan.
Mostly cloudy skies linger through the final Monday of April with a chance of showers as temperatures rise.
Slightly cooler air filters in on Tuesday, knocking daytime highs back into the low teens as mostly cloudy skies stick around with a chance of showers.
The risk of rain pops back up on Wednesday as daytime highs drop a touch further before rebounding back into the mid-teens by the end of the final week of April.
Mostly cloudy skies stick around Thursday before some sunny breaks return on Friday.
The chance of showers returns into the weekend with daytime highs returning to the mid-teens.
