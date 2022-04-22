Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cobourg police seize crystal meth, cannabis during traffic stop

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 12:18 pm
Cobourg Police Service located drugs during a traffic stop on April 21, 2022. View image in full screen
Cobourg Police Service located drugs during a traffic stop on April 21, 2022. Global News Peterborough file

A Warkworth, Ont., woman faces drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Cobourg on Thursday morning.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 7:45 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop near Division Street and Havelock Street.

Police determined the driver the vehicle was currently under suspension. A search of the vehicle located a quantity of crystal methamphetamine and cannabis.

Trending Stories

Read more: 2 arrested after Cobourg police seize fentanyl, cocaine, other drugs

The 33-year-old driver was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available, driving while under suspension and owner/operating a motor vehicle without insurance,

The woman was released on an undertaking and is schedule to appear in court in Cobourg on June 1, police said Friday.

Advertisement
Cannabis tagCobourg tagCrystal Meth tagCobourg Police Service tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers