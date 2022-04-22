Cobourg police seize crystal meth, cannabis during traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

A Warkworth, Ont., woman faces drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Cobourg on Thursday morning.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 7:45 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop near Division Street and Havelock Street.

Police determined the driver the vehicle was currently under suspension. A search of the vehicle located a quantity of crystal methamphetamine and cannabis.

The 33-year-old driver was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available, driving while under suspension and owner/operating a motor vehicle without insurance,

The woman was released on an undertaking and is schedule to appear in court in Cobourg on June 1, police said Friday.