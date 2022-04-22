Menu

Crime

Missing 51-year-old Regina man found dead

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 12:32 pm
A Regina woman is facing charges after stealing a vehicle Wednesday morning.
A 51-year-old man who was the subject of a Missing Person Investigation last month was recently found deceased on the 1900 block of Angus Street. File / Global News

A Regina man who was the subject of a missing person investigation in March has been found dead.

The Regina Police Service asked the public for help in locating 51-year-old Jason David Henderson on March 14 and again on March 25.

“Throughout the investigation, there was no evidence that Henderson had come to harm, but his extended absence and lack of contact with family was concerning,” police said.

RPS was dispatched to a residence in the 1900 block of Angus Street on Tuesday for a report of a deceased person at the location.

When police arrived, they confirmed the adult man was dead, secured the scene and called in the coroner, the forensic identification (FIU) and major crimes sections.

“FIU investigators were able to confirm the identity of the deceased (man) as Henderson,” RPS stated. “Notification to Henderson’s next-of-kin was completed.”

At this time, the death investigation is led by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service with assistance from the Regina Police Service.

Police are asking anyone who has information to contribute to the investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

