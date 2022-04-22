3 police cruisers struck by fleeing suspect in stolen vehicle, London police say

Send this page to someone via email

One person is facing several charges after police say a suspect in a reported stolen vehicle struck three police cruisers as they fled from officers in London’s east end Thursday night.

In a statement Friday, police said officers located a stolen vehicle near Trafalgar Street and Lansdowne Avenue around 8:45 p.m. and say a man was in the vehicle’s driver seat.

Police say the man struck the cruisers as he attempted to flee and officers prevented the vehicle from leaving the scene, but the driver refused to get out.

“The male resisted arrest before police were eventually able to take him into custody. Through a search of the vehicle, officers located two sets of stolen licence plates,” police said in a statement.

A 29-year-old man of no fixed address faces charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired operation of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

He also faces two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, police said.

The cruisers struck in the incident sustained roughly $2,000 worth of total damage.

The accused was set to appear in court Friday.