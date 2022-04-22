Menu

Canada

Toronto to launch another pothole repair blitz Saturday and Sunday

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 6:45 am
Potholes are shown on a street in Montreal, Wednesday, February 24, 2021. View image in full screen
Potholes are shown on a street in Montreal, Wednesday, February 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes

The City of Toronto says it will conduct another major spring pothole repair blitz this weekend.

Depending on the weather, the City said around 40 crews (100 staff) will work a 12-hour shift from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 23 and 24 to fix as many potholes as possible.

“Residents driving or cycling this weekend are advised to expect minor delays around pothole crews,” the City said in a news release. “The public is asked to be safe by respecting work zones and giving crews space while they make repairs.”

The City of Toronto said it has budgeted around $4.4 million for 2022 to fix potholes across the city.

Every pothole costs about $25 to repair, the city said.

Toronto to hold first pothole repair blitz of 2022 on Saturday

Since the beginning of the year about 70,000 potholes have been repaired.

Requests to fix potholes can be made through 311. Potholes are prioritized based on size and on major roads first.

The city launched its first pothole repair blitz the first weekend of April.

