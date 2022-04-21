Saskatoon man charged in child pornography investigation

Saskatoon man Charley Edwards was arrested on Apr. 20 with two child pornography charges.
This comes after the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) requested a search warrant at a residence to which the offences were traced back.
The investigation showed someone in the household was accessing child pornography through an online social media platform.
Many electronic devices were taken for forensic analysis.
Charges laid:
- Possession of child pornography
- Making available child pornography
