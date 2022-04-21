Menu

Crime

Saskatoon man charged in child pornography investigation

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 4:21 pm
A woman uses her computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet in North Vancouver, B.C., on Dec. 19, 2012. View image in full screen
A woman uses her computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet in North Vancouver, B.C., on Dec. 19, 2012. JOH

Saskatoon man Charley Edwards was arrested on Apr. 20 with two child pornography charges.

This comes after the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) requested a search warrant at a residence to which the offences were traced back.

Read more: ICE launches child exploitation investigation and arrests Saskatoon man

The investigation showed someone in the household was accessing child pornography through an online social media platform.

Many electronic devices were taken for forensic analysis.

Charges laid:

  • Possession of child pornography
  • Making available child pornography
Click to play video: 'Online Child Sexual Exploitation on the Rise in Canada' Online Child Sexual Exploitation on the Rise in Canada
Online Child Sexual Exploitation on the Rise in Canada – Jul 15, 2021
