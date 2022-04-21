Menu

Crime

Man facing charges after N.S. police seize WWI bazooka, other firearms

By Marissa Birnie Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 4:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: April 21' Global News Morning Halifax: April 21
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

A man is facing charges after police responded to a report of a man pointing a firearm at a woman on Cape Breton Island.

The alleged incident occurred just after 4 p.m. April 12, at a home on East River West Side Road in Glencoe, N.S.

In a news release, Pictou County District RCMP said they learned the woman fled to a nearby home and wasn’t injured.

RCMP said the woman told officers the man pointed a firearm at her and pulled the trigger, but the firearm wasn’t loaded.

Read more: Halifax police investigate report that man forced woman into car

According to the release, RCMP officers attempted to contact the man inside the home as its Emergency Response Team and negotiators made their way to the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said they saw the man leave from the back of the home and took him into custody.

A search warrant resulted in the seizure of more than a dozen firearms including six handguns, seven shotguns, a crossbow and multiple gun parts.

Nova Scotia RCMP

Police also found a First World War-era bazooka that RCMP turned over to the Royal Canadian Navy’s Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic.

Police say they seized a WWI bazooka from a home in Glencoe, N.S.
Police say they seized a WWI bazooka from a home in Glencoe, N.S. Nova Scotia RCMP / handout

Read more: N.S. man faces charges after WWI, WWII weapons and explosives found in home

Story continues below advertisement

The man, 55-year-old Daren Douglas Loucks from Glencoe, is facing four firearms-related charges as well as one charge of uttering threats.

Loucks is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

