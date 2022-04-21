Menu

Crime

‘Multiple suspects’ tied to early Monday shooting in Hamilton’s east end: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 11:03 am
Hamilton police say multiple suspects were involved in a shooting incident in the city's east end early on April 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say multiple suspects were involved in a shooting incident in the city's east end early on April 18, 2022. Hamilton Police Service

Detectives investigating an early morning shooting in Hamilton’s east end on Monday have revealed multiple suspects are involved in the “targeted” incident.

Hamilton police released security camera footage of potentially five persons of interest fleeing from a Martha Street address just south of Barton Street East following the April 18 incident.

“Multiple suspects were involved in this shooting. Minor injuries were reported,” police said in a release.

The agency did not reveal how many people were hurt in the occurrence but did say it was tied to “breaking glass” at the residence where bullet holes were found.

Read more: Police investigate early morning shooting in Hamilton’s east end

Investigators are still canvassing the neighbourhood just west of the Red Hill Valley Parkway early and are asking anyone with surveillance video to reach out to detectives.

The probe has interest in home and vehicle camera footage from 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday morning.

