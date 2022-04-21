‘Multiple suspects’ tied to early Monday shooting in Hamilton’s east end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Detectives investigating an early morning shooting in Hamilton’s east end on Monday have revealed multiple suspects are involved in the “targeted” incident.

Hamilton police released security camera footage of potentially five persons of interest fleeing from a Martha Street address just south of Barton Street East following the April 18 incident.

UPDATE: On Monday, April 18, 2022, shortly after 3:30 a.m., Hamilton Police responded to possible shots fired in the area of 44 Martha Street, Hamilton. Hamilton Police are urging anyone with information to contact investigators. READ MORE: https://t.co/csp3AvTVVn — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 21, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“Multiple suspects were involved in this shooting. Minor injuries were reported,” police said in a release.

The agency did not reveal how many people were hurt in the occurrence but did say it was tied to “breaking glass” at the residence where bullet holes were found.

Investigators are still canvassing the neighbourhood just west of the Red Hill Valley Parkway early and are asking anyone with surveillance video to reach out to detectives.

The probe has interest in home and vehicle camera footage from 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday morning.