Canada

Regina woman charged after stealing car, crashing into residence

By Josh Sigurdson Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 11:20 pm
A Regina woman is facing charges after stealing a vehicle Wednesday morning.
A Regina woman is facing charges after stealing a vehicle Wednesday morning.

A Regina woman is facing charges after stealing a vehicle Wednesday morning.

Just before 3:00 a.m., Regina police officers noticed a brown Honda Odyssey driving on Pasqua Street and 5th Avenue, matching the description of a stolen vehicle.

They turned and drove behind the vehicle, when the driver sped away as officers stopped to radio the location of the vehicle.

Police then observed the vehicle disobeying traffic signals with no police around. Soon after, a canine officer observed the vehicle had collided into a residence on the 1400 block of Grey Street.

The female driver ran away from the vehicle, but was taken into custody by the canine team. The suspect sustained a dog bite on her right forearm.

Police found an inoperable firearm in the vehicle.

Twenty-eight-year-old Shelby Curtis has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, operating a conveyance dangerous to the public, and possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace.

Curtis will make her first court appearance on June 2nd.

