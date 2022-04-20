Teen transported to trauma centre after stabbing in Toronto: officials

Toronto police are investigating after a teenager was transported to hospital following a stabbing.
In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Toronto police said officers were called to the Roselawn Avenue and Marlee Avenue area just after 5 p.m., after receiving a report that that a person had been stabbed.
Officers said a teen had been stabbed.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a male victim was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
-more to come…
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments