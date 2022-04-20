Teen transported to trauma centre after stabbing in Toronto: officials

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are investigating after a teenager was transported to hospital following a stabbing.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Toronto police said officers were called to the Roselawn Avenue and Marlee Avenue area just after 5 p.m., after receiving a report that that a person had been stabbed.

Officers said a teen had been stabbed.

STABBING:

Roselawn Av + Marlee Av

5:04pm

– Police have responded to the area for reports that a person has been stabbed

– Police are on scene with TorontoMedics

– A teenage boy has been transported to hospital with serious injuries

– Anyone w/info contact @TPS13Div#GO735583

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 20, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto paramedics told Global News a male victim was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

-more to come…