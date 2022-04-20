Menu

Crime

Teen transported to trauma centre after stabbing in Toronto: officials

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 5:58 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

Toronto police are investigating after a teenager was transported to hospital following a stabbing.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Toronto police said officers were called to the Roselawn Avenue and Marlee Avenue area just after 5 p.m., after receiving a report that that a person had been stabbed.

Officers said a teen had been stabbed.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a male victim was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

-more to come…

