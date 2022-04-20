Menu

Comments

Crime

Several taken to hospital following incident on Park Street North: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 2:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Several taken to hospital following incident at Park Street North residence: Peterborough police' Several taken to hospital following incident at Park Street North residence: Peterborough police
Peterborough police say several people were taken to hospital following a "serious incident" at a residence on Park Street North on Wednesday. Police responded to a 911 call just before 1 p.m. The service's emergency response team is on the scene which is next to the YMCA of Central Ontario's branch. Police have not provided any details on the incident.

Peterborough police are asking people to avoid the area of Park Street North between Romaine and Princess streets following a “serious incident” on Wednesday.

No details have been provided on the warning police issued in a tweet around 1:10 p.m.

The Peterborough Police Service reports it received a 911 call just before 1 p.m. from a residence and that “several” people have since been taken to hospital.

“The incident is not believed to be random and there is no concern for public safety,” police stated at 3 p.m.

The scene at Park Street North. View image in full screen
The scene at Park Street North. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

 

The residence is next to the YMCA of Central Ontario’s Balsillie Family Branch.

The service’s emergency response team is on the scene.

Neighbours in the area have told Global News Peterborough they heard gunshots.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Mike Penney at 705-876-1122 x232 or anonymously on the Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

