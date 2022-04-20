Toronto police arrest man, teen after 4 pharmacy robberies reported

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man and a teenager have been arrested after robberies were reported at four retail stores in Toronto and Peel Region.

In a press release, Toronto police said between April 13 and April 14, officers from Toronto and Peel Region responded to three robberies at pharmacies.

Police said during the incidents, a man and a boy would allegedly enter the premises in a “takeover-style robbery.”

Officers said the suspects used “verbal threats and physical violence” while making demands for cash and narcotics.

According to police, the suspects took a quantity of cash and narcotics before fleeing the area in a stolen car.

Police said that on Saturday, officers were called to a pharmacy in the Kipling Avenue and Albion Road area after receiving another report of a robbery.

Police said a man and boy entered the pharmacy and allegedly “committed a takeover-style robbery.”

Officers said they used threats and demanded narcotics.

“The boy produced a knife and displayed it during the robbery,” the release reads.

Police said the suspects obtained narcotics before fleeing in a stolen car.

According to police, officers were able to locate the pair nearby, stopped the car and took both suspects into custody.

Talha Ahmed, 20, from Bradford was arrested and is now facing several charges including robbery with a weapon and three counts of robbery, police said.

He appeared in court on Sunday.

A 17-year-old boy from Toronto was also arrested. He is also facing several charges including robbery with a weapon and three counts of robbery.

He also appeared in court on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.