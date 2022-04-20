Car and tractor collide on County Road 42 near Norwood

No injuries were reported following a collision between a car and a tractor east of Peterborough on Tuesday night.
Around 10:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a reported collision on County Road 42 near the 11th Line of Asphodel just west of the village of Norwood in Asphodel-Norwood Township.
Paramedics assessed both drivers at the scene but no one was taken to hospital.
The car sustained extensive front-end damage while the tractor lost a back tire.
Peterborough County OPP investigated and say the driver of the car was charged with careless driving.
