Car and tractor collide on County Road 42 near Norwood

No injuries were reported following a collision between a car and a tractor east of Peterborough on Tuesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a reported collision on County Road 42 near the 11th Line of Asphodel just west of the village of Norwood in Asphodel-Norwood Township.

Paramedics assessed both drivers at the scene but no one was taken to hospital.

The car sustained extensive front-end damage while the tractor lost a back tire.

Peterborough County OPP investigated and say the driver of the car was charged with careless driving.