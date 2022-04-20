Menu

Traffic

Car and tractor collide on County Road 42 near Norwood

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 9:11 am
Click to play video: 'Car and tractor collide on County Road 42 near Norwood' Car and tractor collide on County Road 42 near Norwood
No injuries were reported after a car and tractor collided on County Road 42 just west of Norwood on Tuesday night. The collision occurred around 10:30 p.m. near 11th Line Asphodel. Neither driver was taken to hospital. Peterborough County OPP are investigating the collision.

No injuries were reported following a collision between a car and a tractor east of Peterborough on Tuesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a reported collision on County Road 42 near the 11th Line of Asphodel just west of the village of Norwood in Asphodel-Norwood Township.

Paramedics assessed both drivers at the scene but no one was taken to hospital.

The car sustained extensive front-end damage while the tractor lost a back tire.

Peterborough County OPP investigated and say the driver of the car was charged with careless driving.

