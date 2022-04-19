Montreal police investigate stabbing in city’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old man is in hospital Tuesday afternoon after he was found with stab wounds to his upper body in Montreal North.

Montreal police say several calls were placed to 911 around 2 p.m. about an altercation at the intersection of Léger and Roland boulevards.

“The victim fled and went to hide in a convenience store not far from the intersection,” police said.

The man was taken to hospital. Police are awaiting an update on his condition.

Investigators remain at the scene.