Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal police investigate stabbing in city’s north end

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 4:55 pm
A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A 19-year-old man is in hospital Tuesday afternoon after he was found with stab wounds to his upper body in Montreal North.

Montreal police say several calls were placed to 911 around 2 p.m. about an altercation at the intersection of Léger and Roland boulevards.

Trending Stories

“The victim fled and went to hide in a convenience store not far from the intersection,” police said.

Read more: No arrests after Montreal teen injured in late-night shooting

The man was taken to hospital. Police are awaiting an update on his condition.

Investigators remain at the scene.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Police tagSPVM tagMontreal crime tagmontreal stabbing tagMontreal North tagMontreal North stabbing tagMontreal North altercation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers