Guelph area, Waterloo Region in for a windy Tuesday afternoon: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Mother Nature isn’t quite done messing around after dropping snow on Easter Monday as Environment Canada says the Guelph area and Waterloo Region are in for a windy Tuesday afternoon.

The weather office released a special weather statement that also covers a large portion of southern Ontario from London to Durham Region.

Read more: Meteorite fragments likely near east shore of Lake Simcoe after shooting star seen Sunday

The agency said northwesterly winds gusting between 70 and 80 km/h should develop early Tuesday afternoon and continue throughout the day before weakening in the evening.

“Gusty winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” Environment Canada said. Local power outages will also be possible.”

According to the weather office’s forecast, typical spring conditions should return later this week with a mix of sun and cloud predicted for Wednesday and a high of 8 C followed by rain and a high of 16 C on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

1:37 Above normal rainfall with big swings in temperature likely for Ontario this spring Above normal rainfall with big swings in temperature likely for Ontario this spring – Mar 21, 2022