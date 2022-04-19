Menu

Guelph area, Waterloo Region in for a windy Tuesday afternoon: Environment Canada

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 9:59 am
Environment Canada has issued wind and freezing rain advisories for Guelph and Waterloo Region. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued wind and freezing rain advisories for Guelph and Waterloo Region. Getty Images

Mother Nature isn’t quite done messing around after dropping snow on Easter Monday as Environment Canada says the Guelph area and Waterloo Region are in for a windy Tuesday afternoon.

The weather office released a special weather statement that also covers a large portion of southern Ontario from London to Durham Region.

Read more: Meteorite fragments likely near east shore of Lake Simcoe after shooting star seen Sunday

The agency said northwesterly winds gusting between 70 and 80 km/h should develop early Tuesday afternoon and continue throughout the day before weakening in the evening.

“Gusty winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” Environment Canada said. Local power outages will also be possible.”

According to the weather office’s forecast, typical spring conditions should return later this week with a mix of sun and cloud predicted for Wednesday and a high of 8 C followed by rain and a high of 16 C on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Above normal rainfall with big swings in temperature likely for Ontario this spring' Above normal rainfall with big swings in temperature likely for Ontario this spring
Above normal rainfall with big swings in temperature likely for Ontario this spring – Mar 21, 2022
