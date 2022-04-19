Wind warning in effect for Toronto on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The weather agency says northwesterly winds gusting 70 km/h to 80 km/h are expected to develop in the afternoon.

The strong winds will weaken by midnight, it said.

Environment Canada warns that the gusty winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break and local power outages are possible.

Toronto is forecast to see a high of 4 C with a chance of rain showers or flurries around noon, Environment Canada said.

The warning comes as Toronto saw snow fall on Monday.

