Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Wind warning in effect for Toronto on Tuesday

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 9:10 am
The City of Toronto is under a special weather statement due to damaging, strong winds. View image in full screen
The City of Toronto is under a special weather statement due to damaging, strong winds. Global News

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The weather agency says northwesterly winds gusting 70 km/h to 80 km/h are expected to develop in the afternoon.

The strong winds will weaken by midnight, it said.

Environment Canada warns that the gusty winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break and local power outages are possible.

Trending Stories

Read more: Canada’s spring has been cold so far. Why it may linger for longer

Toronto is forecast to see a high of 4 C with a chance of rain showers or flurries around noon, Environment Canada said.

The warning comes as Toronto saw snow fall on Monday.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagToronto weather tagWind Warning tagToronto snow tagWeather Toronto tagToronto wind tagToronto wind warning tagToronto Spring tagToronto weather tuesday tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers