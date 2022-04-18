Menu

Spring snowstorm expected to hit southern Ontario, up to 8 centimetres expected

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2022 4:12 pm
A person wears a mask to protect them from the COVID-19 virus during snow squall in Kingston, Ontario on Tuesday November 30, 2021. View image in full screen
A person wears a mask to protect them from the COVID-19 virus during snow squall in Kingston, Ontario on Tuesday November 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A spring snowstorm is expected to hit most of southern Ontario this evening through early Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a winter travel advisory for the area today due to anticipated snowfall.

Read more: ‘Heavy wet snow’ expected for Toronto area on Monday

A stretch of southern Ontario, including parts of the Greater Toronto Area, London, Hamilton, Windsor and Peterborough, is expected to receive between four and eight centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada says snowfall rates can hit peaks of to up to three centimetres per hour.

The national weather agency says the storm will start with rain before changing over to snow.

Read more: Ontario spring forecast: Above normal rainfall with big swings in temperature likely

It says drivers should be cautious as visibility may suddenly be reduced due to heavy snow.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
