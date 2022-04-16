Have you seen AJ Birtwistle? Vancouver police seek man last seen in Downtown Eastside

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to find a 35-year-old man who has been missing since Wednesday.

Alan “AJ” Birtwistle was at the International Village mall in the Downtown Eastside around 3:30 p.m. on April 13.

He was last seen walking on Carrall Street towards East Hastings but never made it home.

“His absence is out of character and police are concerned for his safety,” Vancouver police said in a media release.

Birtwistle is described as six feet tall with a medium build, fair skin, shoulder-length curly brown hair and a brown beard.

He was last seen wearing a beige and tan jacket, olive green pants and leather boots, and was carying a grey cross-body satchel and a blue Sonic the Hedgehog backpack.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and stay with him until help arrives.

#VPDNews: Have you seen 35-year-old Alan “AJ” Birtwistle? He was last seen near International Village on Wednesday and he hasn’t returned home since. If you see him, please call 911 and stay with him until first responders arrive. https://t.co/F01KLjuSIc pic.twitter.com/VIPpzPNjgj — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 15, 2022