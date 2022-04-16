Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Have you seen AJ Birtwistle? Vancouver police seek man last seen in Downtown Eastside

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 16, 2022 2:05 pm
Alan 'AJ' Birtwistle was last seen near the International Village mall on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Alan 'AJ' Birtwistle was last seen near the International Village mall on Wednesday. Vancouver police

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to find a 35-year-old man who has been missing since Wednesday.

Alan “AJ” Birtwistle was at the International Village mall in the Downtown Eastside around 3:30 p.m. on April 13.

Read more: It has been two years since Vancouver man David Sullivan went missing

He was last seen walking on Carrall Street towards East Hastings but never made it home.

“His absence is out of character and police are concerned for his safety,” Vancouver police said in a media release.

Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?' What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? – Sep 21, 2020

Birtwistle is described as six feet tall with a medium build, fair skin, shoulder-length curly brown hair and a brown beard.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He was last seen wearing a beige and tan jacket, olive green pants and leather boots, and was carying a grey cross-body satchel and a blue Sonic the Hedgehog backpack.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and stay with him until help arrives.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Missing tagvancouver police tagMissing Man tagDowntown Eastside tagaj birtwistle tagalan birtwistle tagvancouer missing tagvancouver misisng man tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers