Pedestrian struck by Toronto bus in North York Saturday morning

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian has been revived after initially falling unconscious when a Toronto bus struck them on Saturday morning, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said officers responded to a call in the area of Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East. The call came around 8:42 a.m.

At the intersection, police said, a pedestrian was struck by a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus. The pedestrian was not conscious and police requested paramedics urgently attend the scene.

Police told Global News the pedestrian’s injuries were not as serious as initially feared and that they were transported to hospital.

The intersection was closed Saturday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

2:03 TTC bus driver pulls over to help man in distress on bridge TTC bus driver pulls over to help man in distress on bridge – Mar 22, 2022