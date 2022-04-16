Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pedestrian struck by Toronto bus in North York Saturday morning

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 16, 2022 9:44 am
A TTC bus after it struck a pedestrian on April 16. View image in full screen
A TTC bus after it struck a pedestrian on April 16. Phil Fraboni/Global News

A pedestrian has been revived after initially falling unconscious when a Toronto bus struck them on Saturday morning, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said officers responded to a call in the area of Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East. The call came around 8:42 a.m.

At the intersection, police said, a pedestrian was struck by a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus. The pedestrian was not conscious and police requested paramedics urgently attend the scene.

Read more: Overnight drive-by shooting injures at least 4 at Toronto parking lot

Police told Global News the pedestrian’s injuries were not as serious as initially feared and that they were transported to hospital.

Trending Stories

The intersection was closed Saturday morning.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'TTC bus driver pulls over to help man in distress on bridge' TTC bus driver pulls over to help man in distress on bridge
TTC bus driver pulls over to help man in distress on bridge – Mar 22, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagTTC tagPedestrian tagToronto Transit Commission tagLawrence Avenue tagDon Mills Road tagTTC collision tagttc pedestrian collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers