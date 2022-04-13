Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP investigating disappearance of heritage sign from church property in Brant County

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 3:00 pm
OPP are seeking the public’s help finding a heritage sign stolen from in front of Salt Springs Church. View image in full screen
OPP are seeking the public’s help finding a heritage sign stolen from in front of Salt Springs Church. @OPP_WR

Ontario Provincial Police in Brant County is seeking the public’s help in finding a heritage sign taken from out front of a church southeast of Brantford, Ont.

The large metal sign, valued at $3,000, was believed to have been stolen between April 4 and Apirl 8 from the lawn at Salt Springs Church – just metres from the roadway with the same name.

A press release from Ontario’s Ministry of Colleges and Universities identifies the plaque as one of a series erected throughout the province in the 70s.

The message on the plate recognizes the establishment of the Grand River Mission in 1822.

Read more: Police pull 7 suspected stolen vehicles from Brantford, Ont. lake

Anyone with information can reach out to OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Click to play video: 'Black N.S. election candidate’s signs burned in Truro' Black N.S. election candidate’s signs burned in Truro
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagBrantford tagBrant County tagdavisville tagStolen Plaque tagsign theft tagmetal sign tagsalt springs church road tagsalt springs united church tagstolen heritage sign tagthe grand river mission tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers