OPP investigating disappearance of heritage sign from church property in Brant County

Ontario Provincial Police in Brant County is seeking the public’s help in finding a heritage sign taken from out front of a church southeast of Brantford, Ont.

The large metal sign, valued at $3,000, was believed to have been stolen between April 4 and Apirl 8 from the lawn at Salt Springs Church – just metres from the roadway with the same name.

A press release from Ontario’s Ministry of Colleges and Universities identifies the plaque as one of a series erected throughout the province in the 70s.

The message on the plate recognizes the establishment of the Grand River Mission in 1822.

Anyone with information can reach out to OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Have YOU seen this heritage sign? It was stolen from Salt Springs Church @BrantCommunity b/t April 4-8. #OPP asking residents in the area with video cameras to check their footage. Anyone with info is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or @crimestoppersbb at 1-800-222-8477.#BrantOPP^es pic.twitter.com/m4rfjnXc05 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) April 13, 2022