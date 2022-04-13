2 Toronto men charged with drug trafficking after police seize 25 kilograms of cocaine

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Two Toronto men have been arrested and charged with drug-related offences after police say officers seized a total of 25 kilograms of cocaine.

Durham Regional Police say the men, aged 41 and 54, were arrested in Toronto on Monday.

They say officers seized 15kg of cocaine at the time of the arrests and 10kg more when they conducted three searches in Toronto.

Police say two cars have also been seized as part of the investigation.

The suspects are charged with possession and trafficking of a controlled substance, and have been held for a bail heading.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case on the case to contact them.

