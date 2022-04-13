Menu

Crime

Pedestrian struck and killed by city bus on Montreal’s south shore

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 9:44 am
Longueuil police say the woman, who is her 20s, died at the scene.
Longueuil police say the woman, who is her 20s, died at the scene. Longueuil police/Twitter

Longueuil police are investigating after a female pedestrian was fatally hit by a city bus early Wednesday.

The collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Romand-Therrien Boulevard and du Tremblay Road.

Read more: City says improving road safety in Montreal remains vital after pedestrian dragged by school bus

Police say the woman, who is in her 20s, died at the scene. Her death was confirmed by first responders.

The case is being treated as an accident by police.

The area was blocked off to traffic.

