Pedestrian struck and killed by city bus on Montreal’s south shore

Longueuil police are investigating after a female pedestrian was fatally hit by a city bus early Wednesday.

The collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Romand-Therrien Boulevard and du Tremblay Road.

Police say the woman, who is in her 20s, died at the scene. Her death was confirmed by first responders.

The case is being treated as an accident by police.

The area was blocked off to traffic.