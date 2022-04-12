Menu

Canada

Police, fire respond to overturned diesel truck in southeast Calgary

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 9:12 pm
An overturned truck is seen at 52 Street at 110 Avenue S.E. in Calgary's East Shepherd Industrial on April 12, 2022. View image in full screen
An overturned truck is seen at 52 Street at 110 Avenue S.E. in Calgary's East Shepard Industrial area on April 12, 2022. Global News

Emergency crews were at the scene of an overturned semi-truck in Calgary’s East Shepard Industrial area Tuesday evening.

The truck hauling a tanker trailer with diesel rolled over at the intersection of 52 Street and 110 Avenue S.E. just after 5 p.m. Emergency crews closed traffic in all directions shortly after.

Calgary police said it was a diesel spill and fuel could be seen on the road.

Police said these road closures were expected to be in place “for several hours” because of the rollover:

  • northbound and southbound 52 St S.E. is shut down between 114 Ave and 106 Ave S.E.
  • eastbound and westbound 110 Ave S.E. is shut down between 50 St and 52 St S.E.
  • eastbound and westbound Dufferin Blvd S.E. is shut down between 52 St and 54 St S.E.

Police said there were no injuries from the rollover and asked motorists to avoid the scene.

–More to come…

