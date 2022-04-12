Menu

Traffic

1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 5 in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 6:16 pm
OPP say one person has died after a three vehicle crash in Flamborough on April 12, 2022. View image in full screen
OPP say one person has died after a three vehicle crash in Flamborough on April 12, 2022. Don Mitchell/Global News

One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Flamborough Tuesday afternoon at Highway 5 and Ofield Road North.

OPP say the crash involved a dump truck and two passenger vehicles, with a sedan travelling westbound on Highway 5 entering the eastbound lane and hitting the truck.

Read more: Hamilton police targeting enforcement, roadway engineering issues amid spike in pedestrian deaths

“That dump truck also tried to avoid a collision, but in doing so made contact with another passenger vehicle,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a social media post.

“The driver of the vehicle that was traveling westbound was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Highway 5 has been closed as of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

More to come…

OPP Hamilton Ontario Provincial Police Fatal Crash Hamilton news Highway 5 Kerry Schmidt Flamborough burlington opp Ofield Road

