1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 5 in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Flamborough Tuesday afternoon at Highway 5 and Ofield Road North.

OPP say the crash involved a dump truck and two passenger vehicles, with a sedan travelling westbound on Highway 5 entering the eastbound lane and hitting the truck.

“That dump truck also tried to avoid a collision, but in doing so made contact with another passenger vehicle,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a social media post.

“The driver of the vehicle that was traveling westbound was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Highway 5 has been closed as of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

2:30 Toronto police launch speed enforcement initiative Toronto police launch speed enforcement initiative