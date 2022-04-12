1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 5 in Hamilton

One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Flamborough Tuesday afternoon at Highway 5 and Ofield Road North.
OPP say the crash involved a dump truck and two passenger vehicles, with a sedan travelling westbound on Highway 5 entering the eastbound lane and hitting the truck.
“That dump truck also tried to avoid a collision, but in doing so made contact with another passenger vehicle,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a social media post.
“The driver of the vehicle that was traveling westbound was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
Highway 5 has been closed as of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
More to come…
