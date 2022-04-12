Toronto police officer charged after allegedly taking missing person’s debit card

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say an officer has been criminally charged for allegedly taking possession of a missing person’s belongings.

In a press release, police said the incident took place during a Feb. 17 missing person investigation. One of the officers assigned to the case gave the missing person’s debit card to another man who used it to make a purchase at a Mississauga store, it is alleged.

Police also alleged that the officer and man “fraudulently obtained motor vehicles.”

On Monday, Toronto police arrested and charged Const. Boris Borissov, a 48-year-old from Toronto. He faces multiple charges, including theft, three counts of breach of trust and one count of attempting to obstruct justice.

He has been with the Toronto police for 16 years and was suspended with pay, in line with rules laid out in the Police Services Act.

Borissov is scheduled to appear in court on May 27, 2022.

