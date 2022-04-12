Peterborough man arrested following robbery at convenience store: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man was arrested following a reported robbery at a convenience store in the city on Monday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to reports of a robbery at a George Street convenience store. Police say the suspect began to place items into a grocery bag and proceeded to walk out without paying.

“An employee confronted the suspect for stealing items from the store,” police said. “At this time the suspect brandished a knife and walked past the store employee.”

The suspect fled the area.

Police attended a nearby parking lot and located several people near the riverbank. Officers located a suspect matching the description provided by witnesses. A search of the area located a knife in the Otonabee river.

A 38-year-old Peterborough man was charged with robbery and breach of probation.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday, police said.