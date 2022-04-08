SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Maple Leafs sign 2020 draft pick Axel Rindell

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2022 5:03 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Axel Rindell to a future two-year contract, the club announced Friday.

The 21-year-old will first join the American Hockey League’s Marlies for the remainder of the 2021-22 regular-season and playoffs.

When his contract kicks in, Rindell’s deal with the Leafs will carry an average annual value of just under US$840,000.

Selected by Toronto in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL draft, Rindell had a goal and 11 assists in 26 games with Karpat of the Finnish Elite League this season. He also had five assists in 16 games with Jokerit before being loaned out.

The Helsinki product has 14 goals and 65 points in 136 career regular-season games with the clubs.

Rindell has also played internationally for Finland, most recently winning a silver medal at the 2021 world championship.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
