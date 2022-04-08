Selwyn man charged after armed robbery at Television Road business: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Selwyn Township, Ont., man faces robbery and other charges following an incident at a business just east of Peterborough on Friday morning.

The robbery was reported at a Television Road business in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township at 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Peterborough County OPP say.

Police say a man wearing a mask and brandishing a knife entered the business and demanded money from an employee.

The man fled on foot with approximately $300, OPP said.

Investigators arrested the man a short time later in Peterborough.

Mitchell Lock, 28, of Selwyn Township, was charged with robbery with a weapon; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and failure to comply with a release order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday afternoon.

