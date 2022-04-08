Menu

Crime

Waterloo police investigate after driver’s side window of moving vehicle shatters

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 10:57 am
Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after a moving vehicle was reportedly shot at in Waterloo early Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after a moving vehicle was reportedly shot at in Waterloo early Thursday morning. ROY

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after a moving vehicle was reportedly shot at in Waterloo early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were called to an area near the intersection of Albert Street and Bricker Avenue for the incident at around 5:20 a.m.

Read more: Pair charged after suspicious vehicle call on University of Waterloo campus

They say the vehicle was northbound on Albert Street when the driver’s side window shattered.

The officer’s investigation found that the window had been hit by a circular projectile, which they believe was fired from a pellet gun.

Read more: Grenade left in package at community mailbox in Waterloo, police say

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.

