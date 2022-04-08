Waterloo police investigate after driver’s side window of moving vehicle shatters

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after a moving vehicle was reportedly shot at in Waterloo early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were called to an area near the intersection of Albert Street and Bricker Avenue for the incident at around 5:20 a.m.

They say the vehicle was northbound on Albert Street when the driver’s side window shattered.

The officer’s investigation found that the window had been hit by a circular projectile, which they believe was fired from a pellet gun.

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.