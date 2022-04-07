Menu

Crime

Child nearly struck by motorist outside Central Huron home, dangerous operation charge laid: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted April 7, 2022 5:20 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A 52-year-old Cambridge, Ont., woman is facing multiple charges including dangerous operation of a vehicle after police say a motorist nearly drove into a young child outside a home in Central Huron earlier this week.

Huron OPP say the incident happened Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m. at an address on Orchard Line.

Investigators say they were told the motorist nearly drove into the toddler, collided with a parked motorcycle on the property, and then drove away.

The driver was later located and taken into custody, police said.

The accused faces a charge of dangerous operation, failure to stop after an accident, and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

She has since been released from custody with a May 30 court date in Goderich, police said.

No other details have been made public.

