Western University team assisting with first privately crewed trip to International Space Station

A team from Western Space is helping prepare an astronaut headed to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Ax-1 mission.

The 10-day mission, which will take off Saturday morning, is the first privately crewed mission to the ISS.

Canadian entrepreneur and philanthropist Mark Pathy, one of the astronauts boarding Ax-1, is trying to make the most of the once-in-a-lifetime trip by adding a science component.

The trip, which has been dubbed the Caring for People and the Planet mission, includes a number of research projects developed by Western faculty and students.

Pathy has partnered with private Canadian space company Leap Biosystems for pre-flight planning, working with Leap’s chief information officer and former Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut candidate Dr. Adam Sirek, a professor at Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry and a Western Space member.

“It’s great that they are taking the time from their wonderful trip to space to support researchers across the country — in Mark’s case, doing really neat things on how humans adapt to space, with Western Space our project on how humans are impacting the globe on urbanization and land use,” Sirek said.

“None of the paying astronauts were required to do science, but they all have an interest in giving back.”

Leap, led by retired CSA astronaut Dr. Dave Williams, developed and integrated the science payload for Pathy’s mission, selecting the experiments and training for the first-time astronaut.

As the planning progressed, Sirek looped in Western Space planetary scientist Gordon Osinski, who has led analogue space missions and trained CSA and NASA astronauts for nearly two decades.

Once onboard, Osinski tapped biologist Danielle Way and geographer James Voogt to join the mission, and the team started selecting targets for Pathy to capture with a specialized 80- to 400-millimetre photographic camera lens.

Sirek noted that Pathy will spend 90 minutes each, a full revolution around the earth, taking photos of “interesting targets” to capture how “humans are changing the face of the plant.”

Sirek and the rest of the team will be managing the science component of this mission at the NASA mission control in Houston during the 10-day mission.

After the images are complete, Western space and a team of students will assist in categorizing, describing and analyzing the pictures and relevant data.

The images will then be added to NASA’s database of space photography, Gateway to Astronaut Photography of Earth.

“The students are really excited to participate in the mission, and some of the images, which are essentially Western images, will be featured in the NASA database, which goes back to the earliest photos taken by astronauts in space,” said Western Space research co-ordinator Eric Pilles.